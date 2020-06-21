Museum of Natural History to Take Down Theodore Roosevelt Statue

A statue of Theodore Roosevelt positioned on the front steps of the American Museum of Natural History is coming down.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the decision Sunday evening, saying the museum made the request.

"The American Museum of Natural History has asked to remove the Theodore Roosevelt statue because it explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior. The City supports the Museum's request. It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue," de Blasio said in a statement.

The statue was previously vandalized in 2017.

It is not yet clear when the statue will come down or where it will go. The decision to remove the statue from the front steps of the museum was first reported by The New York Times.

Countless statues have been removed or damaged in the past couple weeks amid nationwide protests. New York City Council members wrote a letter Thursday to de Blasio demanding a Thomas Jefferson statue be removed from City Hall.

De Blasio did not provide a direct answer to the council's letter on Friday, but said a newly formed Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission would be tasked with examining the Jefferson statue. The City and Commission will identify areas where discrimination continues to manifest; in housing, criminal justice, environmental justice, education and place-based disparities.

As there are more calls nationwide to do away with statues of people with ties to slavery or racism, some City COuncil members are calling for a statue of President Thomas Jefferson to be removed from chambers in City Hall. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.