Yonkers

Multiple People Hurt In Yonkers Shooting, 1 With Life-Threatening Injuries: Police

By Myles Miller and Marc Santia

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Multiple people were wounded in a shooting event in Yonkers Thursday afternoon, police said.

It was not immediately clear if those injured were shot, or were hurt in another manner at the time of the shooting, police said. It also was not clear what may have lead to the shooting, which occurred around 4:15 p.m., according to Yonkers Police.

One of the injured suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The conditions of the other wounded individuals was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

