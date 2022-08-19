Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria

Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water.

The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.

The beaches will reopen when bacteria levels return to acceptable levels once again, county officials said, but it was not clear when that might be.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said that swimming in the bacteria-laden water can cause gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections in the eyes, ears, nose and throat.

An interactive map of beach closures and advisories is available here, on the county's website.