Manhattan

Multi-Alarm Fire Erupts in Hell’s Kitchen Building; Injuries Reported

At least five people, including three firefighters, suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out a glass store Friday morning

By Ray Villeda

News 4 New York

What to Know

  • Five people ended up with minor injuries, including three firefighters, after a two-alarm fire erupted at a glass store in Hell's Kitchen Friday morning, according to the FDNY
  • The call came in at 10:51 a.m. for a fire that broke out on the first floor of a commercial building on 46th Street and 9th Avenue, fire officials said
  • According to the FDNY, aside from those injured, a woman had to be rescued from a window ledge. Her condition is unknown

Five people ended up with minor injuries, including three firefighters, after a two-alarm fire erupted at a glass store in Hell's Kitchen Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

The call came in at 10:51 a.m. for a fire that broke out on the first floor of a commercial building on 46th Street and 9th Avenue, fire officials said.

According to the FDNY, aside from those injured, a woman had to be rescued from a window ledge. Her condition is unknown.

Citizen App video showed thick black smoke billowing out of the first floor of the building as a multitude of firefighters worked to bring the fire and smoke under control.

Chopper 4 was also over the building where a number of firefighters were seen on the roof. Aside from the glass store, the building also houses eight apartments, according to the FDNY.

Twenty five units and 106 personnel responded to the scene. First responders are still at the location.

The investigation is ongoing.

