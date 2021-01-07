CRIME STOPPERS

MTA Worker Chides Man for Public Urination in Subway Station, Gets Slapped in Face

NYPD

Police are looking for a man who slapped an MTA worker in the face after she chided him for urinating and smoking on a subway platform in the Bronx.

The on-duty employee asked the man to stop his behavior inside the Hunts Point Avenue 6 train station around 10 a.m. on New Year's Eve, police said. Shortly thereafter, he exited the turnstiles -- and slapped her in the face on his way out.

Surveillance footage captures the slap as the man leaves. The MTA worker then turns around and waves her arms at the man, apparently trying to smack him with something in her hand, video shows. She was taken to a hospital with complaints of facial pain, the NYPD said.

Police released footage of the suspect and ask anyone with information on him to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

