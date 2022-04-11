MTA Conductor Punched, Slashed When She Warns Man of Smoking on Train: Cops

A 37-year-old MTA conductor was attacked by a man she asked to stop smoking on a train in Brooklyn, punched in the face and gashed with some object so sharp she needed stitches to close the wounds, authorities say.

The MTA worker was in a southbound F train at the Church Avenue stop around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, March 19, when she encountered the man and told him he couldn't smoke on the train, police say. The man punched her, causing swelling and cutting her lip, then slashed her hand and leg with an unknown sharp object.

He fled the station with an unknown woman after the attack.

The victim was treated for her injuries at a hospital and received stitches.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and the woman with whom he was seen leaving the area (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.