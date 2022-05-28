MTA Bus Crash Kills Cyclist in Queens Intersection: Officials

A man riding through Queens Saturday morning was fatally struck in an intersection by an MTA bus, the second fatal collision involving a city bus this month, officials said.

The man operating a motorized bike in Laurelton around 10:30 a.m. when he died in a crash involving a Q84 bus, police and transit officials said. His identity has not been released hours later.

Police said the bus driver remained at the scene, near 128th Avenue and 238th Street, and was not placed into custody.

That bus driver will be taken out of service while police and internal transit officials investigate the circumstances of the deadly crash, a source said.

“This was a tragic incident and we are cooperating with the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, which is in early stages of its review and will determine the facts," a statement from MTA Acting President Frank Annicaro said.

The crash comes two weeks after an MTA bus driver suspected of running over a 69-year-old man on a Staten Island road was also pulled from service.

A preliminary investigation by city officials determined the 52-year-old bus driver did not remain at the scene, but was identified a short time later and questioned by authorities.