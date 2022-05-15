MTA Bus Driver Pulled From Duty After Deadly Hit-and-Run on Staten Island

A 69-year-old man died early Friday morning and the MTA bus driver suspected of running him over on a Staten Island road has been pulled from work while officials investigate the fatality, sources said.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross at Platinum Avenue and Forest Hill Road at 4:30 a.m. when the MTA bus struck the man and continued down the road, police and city transportation officials said.

First responders who rushed to the scene found the man unresponsive and pronounced him dead. He was later identified as Patrick Varriale, of Staten Island.

A preliminary investigation by city officials determined the 52-year-old bus driver did not remain at the scene, but was identified a short time later and questioned by authorities.

Sources said video recorded from the bus operating the SIM10 line was turned over to investigators.

“This was a tragic incident in which we are fully cooperating with the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad,” said MTA Bus Company Acting President Frank Annicaro.