‘Movie Under the Stars' Returns, Will Feature Films Made By NYC Students

What to Know “Movies Under the Stars” is back and New Yorkers can now enjoy free movie screening at local parks throughout the city.

This year the program will also feature films from the third annual New York Public School Film Festival (NYPSFF) which featured 32 films created by students from all five boroughs.

Movie screenings start Tuesday in Queens and Brooklyn.

New Yorkers can enjoy once again free screenings of some of their favorite films as the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and NYC Parks kicked off the return of the outdoor series “Movies Under the Stars” on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This year, for the first time ever, the movies featured will not just include classics such as Rent or newer favorites like Coco and Captain America. This year, attendees will also be able to watch films from the third annual New York Public School Film Festival (NYPSFF) which featured 32 films created by NYC Public Schools students from all five boroughs.

Along with the screenings of the student-made films, the audience will get to watch the young filmmakers interview renowned television industry professionals, including: Malcolm D. Lee, the Queens-born and Brooklyn-raised director of the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy; Kemp Powers, the Brooklyn-born, Oscar-nominated co-writer and co-director of the award-winning film Soul; and Nina Yang Bongiovi, the New York City executive producer of Godfather of Harlem. These screenings will take place July 9, 10 and 11 in Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn.

“Through ‘Movies Under the Stars’, we’re bringing fun cultural programming to viewers across the city,” NYC Park Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said in a statement on Tuesday. “We encourage New Yorkers and visitors in every community to take full advantage of this program and catch a movie in a local green space this summer.”

Movie lovers are encouraged to bring blankets, pack a picnic and settle in by dusk, when the movies will begin. While those vaccinated are not required to wear masks, social distancing will continue to be enforced during movie screenings and those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks.

"These free screenings provide a terrific opportunity for families and friends to come together for filmed entertainment on warm summer nights - something we can all appreciate now more than ever,” NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Commissioner Anne del Castillo said in a statement.

The lineup and park locations for all the movies can be found at nyc.gov/moviesunderthestars.

The first films, Frozen and Sonic The Hedgehog, will play Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in Brooklyn and Queens respectively.