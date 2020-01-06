transportation

Motorists in NJ Paying More in Tolls to Cross Tunnels, Bridges

Commuters in New Jersey need more money in their pockets or E-ZPass accounts as they cross bridges and tunnels at opposite ends of the state Monday.

Tolls, fares and fees at the Port Authority's Hudson River and Staten Island crossings took effect Sunday for the first time in five years.

It's costing drivers who use cash a $1 more, or $16.

E-ZPass motorists will get a lower discount, paying $13.75 during peak commuter hours and $11.75 during off-peak hours.

Officials retained a discount for carpoolers after some 12,000 commuters signed a petition to retain it and public officials urged the agency to reconsider. But the toll for vehicles carrying three or more people goes up to $7.75 from $6.50.

Tolls on Sunday also increased by 6% on the bridge that connects New Jersey with the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

