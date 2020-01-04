Port Authority

This is How Much New Tolls Cost for NYC Bridges, Tunnels

Cash tolls will rise from $15 to $16, and E-ZPass rates will rise $1.25 for both peak and off-peak periods

73944248
Getty Images

Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey should pad their pocketbooks with a little extra cash from now on.

Toll hikes are set to take effect Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 a.m.

The Port Authority decided to raise cash tolls from $15 to $16, and E-ZPass rates will rise $1.25 for both peak and off-peak periods.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

MTA 1 hour ago

Broken Subway Rail Bungles Service Between Manhattan, Queens

hate crime 12 hours ago

Man Spits, Hurls Anti-Semitic Remarks After Trying to Enter Yeshiva: NYPD

Toll increases tied to inflation at the authority's four bridges and two tunnels were previously authorized by the Port Authority board in 2008 and again in 2011. Tolls rose in four scheduled increases between 2012 and 2015.

Drivers will see toll bumps in the Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel, as well as the George Washington Bridge, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, and Outerbridge Crossing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Port AuthorityNew YorkNew JerseyTransit
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us