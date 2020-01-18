Essex County

Mother, Son Killed in NJ House Fire: County Officials

A fatal house fire took the live of a mother and son, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A mother and son were killed in a house fire in Nutley, New Jersey, officials said Saturday.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the two victims did not survive when a fire broke out in the house on Park Avenue.

Neighbors said the boy's grandfather was hurt, but survived. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The prosecutor's office did not release ages for the victims.

It was immediately clear what caused the fire.

