Mother, Son Killed in NJ House Fire: County Officials

A mother and son were killed in a house fire in Nutley, New Jersey, officials said Saturday.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the two victims did not survive when a fire broke out in the house on Park Avenue.
Neighbors said the boy's grandfather was hurt, but survived. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
The prosecutor's office did not release ages for the victims.
It was immediately clear what caused the fire.
