Mother and son, 4, waiting for Lyft caught in middle of ‘targeted' NYC shooting

Police investigate Upper West Side shooting

Detectives investigating the shooting of a 4-year-old boy in a Manhattan neighborhood are on the hunt for the gunman responsible for pulling the trigger.

Police said the shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when the boy was standing outside with his mother, where the two were waiting on the Upper West Side for a Lyft ride.

Bullets fired from an unknown shooter grazed the boy's leg, as well as a 35-year-old who officials said refused medical attention at the scene. Investigators canvassing the area recovered two shell casings near 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Surveillance footage pulled from a bodega on Amsterdam reportedly shows the gunfire coming from inside a silver sedan at "an intended target," sources said.

Based on the video evidence, investigators believe the shooter may have been aiming at a man wearing a Yankees cap and black sweatpants who had been walking down the street with a dog. It does not appear as though any of the fired rounds strike the man.

Police have not identified the intended target or the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

