Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate; No Immediate Word on Injuries

A home on a sprawling New Jersey estate was charred to its foundation early Friday after an apparent fire, aerial footage the scene shows, though no confirmed details were immediately available on the circumstances.

Chopper 4 was over the Morris Township wreckage on Normandy Heights Road around 11 a.m., about 40 minutes or so after emergency correspondence indicated a house fire at the location had intensified to three alarms and more support was needed. It's not clear how many people lived in the home or if anyone may have been injured.

It's not clear what caused the fire. Multiple trucks, including a fire engine and a bulldozer, were still at the scene by late morning. It wasn't clear if construction was underway at the home or the bulldozer was brought in post-fire to clear debris.

Photos from the scene showed much of the structure had collapsed. Even the still-standing walls, and the chimney, looked like blackened relics of what may have once been used to hold up a home.

No other details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.