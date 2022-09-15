More Migrants Arrive in NYC Amid Ongoing Political Immigration Battle

What to Know New York City continues to expect more migrants Thursday night as four to six bus loads a day are now arriving to the city with no specific federal resources on the way.

The continued arrival of immigrants comes amid the escalating battle after GOP governors in numerous states are sending asylum seeking migrants to Democratic-led states.

On Thursday, Mayor Eric Adams toured a new resource center in Manhattan that aims to help migrants access legal aid, healthcare, clothes and other resources.

“The administration has been in regular touch with the cities that have to deal with this," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

He is hoping to showcase what the city is doing to assist the families that are being sent to the city on buses by other states as living political pawns.

“During a crisis there are two types of New Yorkers: there are those who play "I got you" and complain and there are those who roll up their sleeves and just get stuff done," the mayor said.

The city’s longstanding right to shelter is now forcing the system to house all the migrants or risk being sued.

The Adams administration says something has to give.

“We are not reassessing the right to shelter. We are reassessing the city’s practices around the right to shelter. No one could have imagined," Brendan McGuire, chief counsel to the mayor, said.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken a page from Texas and is flying 48 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

"Every community in America should share in the burden. It shouldn’t just fall on the Red States," DeSantis said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is sending busloads of migrants to New York CIty, has also sent migrants to the gates outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in Washington, D.C. Thursday.

"We’ll continue to welcome asylum seekers with open arms and provide them the services they need," Adams said.