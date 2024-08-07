Moped rider mows down teacher, leaves her face down in NYC street

Authorities are looking for a man on a moped who ran down a teacher in a Manhattan street and left her face down on the pavement, unconscious, before fleeing, officials say.

According to police, the 57-year-old teacher was walking near West 218th Street and Broadway around lunchtime on Monday, July 15, when the moped rider ran into her. She was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.

Video shows the moped rider get off the vehicle to check on her before riding away.

The woman is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the moped rider is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.