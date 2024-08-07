Manhattan

Moped rider mows down teacher, leaves her face down in NYC street

Anyone with information on the moped rider is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

By Marc Santia

Authorities are looking for a man on a moped who ran down a teacher in a Manhattan street and left her face down on the pavement, unconscious, before fleeing, officials say.

According to police, the 57-year-old teacher was walking near West 218th Street and Broadway around lunchtime on Monday, July 15, when the moped rider ran into her. She was knocked unconscious and suffered a broken jaw.

Video shows the moped rider get off the vehicle to check on her before riding away.

The woman is expected to survive.

