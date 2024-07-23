Monmouth University opening delayed after earlier lockdown

Monmouth University is planning to open the campus late on Tuesday following an earlier lockdown and "emergency," the university announced on social media.

The school said it is planning to open campus at 10 a.m. with classes starting at 11 a.m., but for the time being, residents are still being asked to shelter-in-place.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, the university posted an alert that "There is an emergency at Monmouth University. A lockdown is in effect. this is not a drill. Please close and lock all doors and await further instructions."

Monmouth University is continuing its investigation. Campus will have a delayed opening at 10 a.m. and classes will start after 11 a.m. As we continue our investigation, residents are still asked to shelter in place. As any information becomes available, we will update you… pic.twitter.com/T2DqXCfR5r — Monmouth University (@monmouthu) July 23, 2024

The university in the early morning hours said Monmouth University police, with the help from outside agencies, were checking "various areas on campus" and residence halls.

Shortly after midnight, university police received reports that students and staff had received an e-mail from someone claiming to be armed and hiding on campus "where a dangerous device was also placed," according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said a preliminary investigation revealed nothing that indicates the claims made in the e-mail are valid.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the campus issued an all-clear alert and law enforcement left the scene, according to prosecutors. The investigation is continuing into the source of the e-mail and anyone with information is asked to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office or Monmouth University police.

Monmouth University is a private institution located in West Long Branch in Monmouth County, about an hour away from New York City.