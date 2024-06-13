New York City

MoMa PS1's summer concert series is back! Here is the lineup

A mix of music is coming this summer organized by MoMa featuring local, national and international artists.

By Ana Valdez Saravia

People cheering at a music concert.

What to Know

  • The outdoor concert series 'Warm Up' by the Museum Of Modern Art is back again this summer.
  • This year, the music line up spans six fun-filled Fridays at MoMa PS1 in Queens from July 12 to Aug. 16.
  • This time the music will focus on electronic, bringing artists from around the world like São Paulo, London and Paris. Also there are national artists from Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit and local artists from around the city.

Tickets are on sale for $18, discounts apply for students and MoMa members. Tickets will go up to $22 on the day of the event. Attendees can also get a seasonal pass for all the concert series for $75.

There is a chance of free admission tickets for residents of Long Island City and Woodside because of a community partnership. Click here for more information.

"Warm Up" concert series will take place at the MoMa PS1 courtyard.

Since 1998, the "Warm Up" concert series has open a space for emerging artists as part of MoMa's multidisciplinary programming.

Here is the lineup:

  • July 12:
    • KIM ANH / Can U Not Talk Records from New York
      Johnny Dynell from New York
      Gatekeeper / Dungeon Sessions from New York
      DJ Miss Parker from Brooklyn
  • July 19
    • Nick León b2b DJ Python / Suero and Worldwide Unlimited, Incienso / from Miami and New York
      Safety Trance / Club Romántico from Caracas
      Lolina / Relaxin Records from London
      FITNESSS from Los Angeles
  • July 26
    • UNIIQU3 from Newark
      EASYFUN from UK
      Klein / Parkwuud Entertainment from UK
      African-American Sound Recordings / D.O.T. Audio Arts from New York
  • Aug. 2
    • Terrence Dixon / Detroit
      DJ Q / Huddersfield from UK
      Sadaf / Blueberry Records from New York
      Havoc on World / Toy Production from New York
  • Aug. 9
    • Emma dj / Danse Noire, UIQ, L.I.E.S. from Paris
      Ash Lauryn / Underground & Black from Atlanta
      Tongue in the Mind / PAN from New York
      AVALON from Los Angeles
  • Aug. 16
    • Kode9 / Hyperdub from London
      Cashu / Mamba Negra from São Paulo
      SoFTT from Miami
      Bryce Barnes with Nunguja / PAN from Brooklyn
