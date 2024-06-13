MoMa PS1's summer concert series is back! Here is the lineup

What to Know The outdoor concert series 'Warm Up' by the Museum Of Modern Art is back again this summer.

This year, the music line up spans six fun-filled Fridays at MoMa PS1 in Queens from July 12 to Aug. 16.

This time the music will focus on electronic, bringing artists from around the world like São Paulo, London and Paris. Also there are national artists from Miami, Los Angeles, Detroit and local artists from around the city.

Tickets are on sale for $18, discounts apply for students and MoMa members. Tickets will go up to $22 on the day of the event. Attendees can also get a seasonal pass for all the concert series for $75.

There is a chance of free admission tickets for residents of Long Island City and Woodside because of a community partnership. Click here for more information.

"Warm Up" concert series will take place at the MoMa PS1 courtyard.

Since 1998, the "Warm Up" concert series has open a space for emerging artists as part of MoMa's multidisciplinary programming.

Here is the lineup: