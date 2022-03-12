People Evacuate MOMA After 2 Stabbed Inside Museum: NYPD

Dozens of people evacuated the Museum of Modern Art Saturday afternoon following reports of a stabbing inside midtown museum.

Police officials say two people suffered injuries from a stabbing around 4 p.m. inside the museum.

The two injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital, their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect, who is known to police, fled the building shortly after the incident, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the case told NBC New York.

Videos posted to social media showed dozens of people leaving the museum as officials moved into to takeover the scene.

The museum was full of visitors during Saturday's late winter snowstorm when the attack happened. Among those visitors was David Dujerko, visiting from Chicago.

"Suddenly they said 'the museum's closed' and people started running. Little panic onth escalators and then they started shouting 'get out, get out for your own safety,'" Dujerko said.

People were advised to avoid the area near West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue while police responded and closed off the scene.