Woman Missing for 8 Years After Getting Bus to NYC to Find Twin - NBC New York
Woman Missing for 8 Years After Getting Bus to NYC to Find Twin

The woman's family said she had been diagnosed as "bipolar schizophrenic" before she went missing

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Central Nyack woman went missing eight years ago after getting on a bus to New York City to search for her twin sister

    • Now, police are renewing their search for the woman, Sandy Nurse, who would be 38 now

    • Nurse's family said she had been diagnosed as "bipolar schizophrenic" before she went missing

    Police are searching for a Central Nyack woman who went missing eight years ago after getting on a bus to New York City to find her twin sister.

    The Clarkstown Detective Bureau’s Cold Case Unit is renewing its search for Sandy Nurse, who would be 38 now, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

    Nurse’s family said she had been diagnosed as "bipolar schizophrenic" before she went missing, according to the department.

    She went to New York City to search for her sister, Candy Nurse, the department said.

    Sandy Nurse stands at 5-foot-3, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chazan of the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5845.

