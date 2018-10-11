What to Know A Central Nyack woman went missing eight years ago after getting on a bus to New York City to search for her twin sister

Police are searching for a Central Nyack woman who went missing eight years ago after getting on a bus to New York City to find her twin sister.

The Clarkstown Detective Bureau’s Cold Case Unit is renewing its search for Sandy Nurse, who would be 38 now, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

Nurse’s family said she had been diagnosed as "bipolar schizophrenic" before she went missing, according to the department.

She went to New York City to search for her sister, Candy Nurse, the department said.

Sandy Nurse stands at 5-foot-3, weighs around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chazan of the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5845.