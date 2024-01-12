missing

9-year-old Brooklyn girl reported missing after school lets out

By NBC New York Staff

heaven banton

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 9-year-old girl reported missing after leaving her Brooklyn school Thursday.

Heaven Banton was last seen leaving PS 323 on Chester Street around 2:30 p.m., police say. She is described as being about 4 feet 9 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The NYPD released a photo of Banton (above).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

missingBrooklyncrime stoppers
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us