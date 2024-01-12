9-year-old Brooklyn girl reported missing after school lets out

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 9-year-old girl reported missing after leaving her Brooklyn school Thursday.

Heaven Banton was last seen leaving PS 323 on Chester Street around 2:30 p.m., police say. She is described as being about 4 feet 9 inches tall and 90 pounds. She was last wearing a black and white long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

The NYPD released a photo of Banton (above).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.