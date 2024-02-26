Missing 5-year-old found submerged in NY waters

A missing 5-year-old boy was found submerged in several feet of water a day ago after an investigation by the Town of Poughkeepsie and Arlington police departments, authorities say.

The child wasn't breathing when he was found. It wasn't clear how long the boy may have been in the water.

He was transported to a hospital while receiving continuous advanced life support care, officials said.

There was no immediate update on his condition Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.