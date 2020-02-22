Missing 11-Year-Old Pa. Boy May Be in Manhattan: Police

What to Know Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Manhattan

The boy, Andray Knighton, was last seen on Northumberland Street in Danville, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Friday, Danville police said

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Borough Police Department at 570-275-2101 or call 911

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Manhattan.

The boy, Andray Knighton, was last seen on Northumberland Street in Danville, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Friday, Danville police said.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, police tracking his movements via his phone placed him in Harlem in Manhattan.

Knighton was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey, white and green sneakers and a tan and gold jacket, according to police.

He weighs 160 pounds and is 4-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Borough Police Department at 570-275-2101 or call 911.