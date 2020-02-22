missing child

Missing 11-Year-Old Pa. Boy May Be in Manhattan: Police

The boy, Andray Knighton, was last seen in Danville, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Friday, Danville police said

What to Know

  • Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Manhattan
  • The boy, Andray Knighton, was last seen on Northumberland Street in Danville, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Friday, Danville police said
  • Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Borough Police Department at 570-275-2101 or call 911

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Manhattan.

The boy, Andray Knighton, was last seen on Northumberland Street in Danville, Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. on Friday, Danville police said. 

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, police tracking his movements via his phone placed him in Harlem in Manhattan. 

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Bushwick 1 hour ago

Thief Knocks 77-Year-Old Woman Down, Steals Her Purse, Bible: NYPD

Jamaica 2 hours ago

35-Year-Old Woman Dies in Fire at NYCHA Building: NYPD

Knighton was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey, white and green sneakers and a tan and gold jacket, according to police. 

He weighs 160 pounds and is 4-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Borough Police Department at 570-275-2101 or call 911. 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

missing childPennsylvaniaDanvillemissing boy
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us