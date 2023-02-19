Minor Is Sole Survivor After 3 Found Dead in NJ Home Shooting: Police

A devastating scene unfolded in a New Jersey city after a shooting left three people dead and a fourth person hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities in Linden said two adults and a minor were found dead inside a home off Chatam Place around 9:30 a.m. The relationship between the shooting victims was not clear.

A fourth person wounded in the shooting, also a minor, survived and was rushed to Newark University Hospital in critical condition, a police spokesperson said.

Officials believe the gunman is among the dead discovered at the home Sunday morning and that no further threat exists to the public.

Additional details surrounding the incident and investigation were not made available.