Minivan Fatally Runs Over Brooklyn Man Lying Down in Queens Crosswalk: Police

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally run over while lying in the crosswalk of a Queens intersection early Sunday morning, police said.

The man had reportedly been lying on his back at the corner of Menahan Street and Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood around 2:35 a.m. when he was killed.

Police said a 64-year-old minivan driver had made a legal turn onto Menahan Street when given the green light and struck the man who'd been "lying on his back in the marked crosswalk for unknown reasons." The driver stayed at the scene.

Emergency units responded to the intersection and rushed the man to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

While the investigation into the fatal incident has not been completed, officials suspect the man may have been intoxicated before he laid down in the crosswalk, the Daily News reported.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.