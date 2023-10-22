Metro-North, Amtrak service to be ‘near normal' for Monday morning commute after Westchester mudslide

After a Saturday mudslide severely limited train traffic through Westchester County over the weekend, Metro-North and Amtrak announced plans for a close to full restoration of service in time for the Monday morning commute.

The mudslide occurred around 9:45 a.m. in Scarborough following a day of heavy rain. Rock and cement fell onto two of the four tracks suspending service between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

Metro-North Railroad is expected to operate on a "near-normal weekday schedule" Monday morning, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Metro-North will adjust schedules and cancel four of the 158 trains that operate on the Hudson Line to ease congestion, the governor said.

The following Metro-North trains will not operate on Monday:

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 6:42 a.m. departure from Poughkeepsie, due into Grand Central at 8:18 a.m.

The 7:08 a.m. departure from Tarrytown.

The 5:30 p.m. and 6:11 p.m. Poughkeepsie express trains from Grand Central.

Reverse peak trains will bypass Philipse Manor or Scarborough during the morning and evening rush hours.

Near-normal Hudson Line service is expected tomorrow after our crews cleared 2 of the 4 tracks from Saturday’s mudslide. 2 AM/2 PM peak trains are canceled, some schedules are adjusted, and some reverse-peak trips have changed. See our TrainTime app to plan your trip. pic.twitter.com/X7eXkTw31D — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 22, 2023

“In the face of dangerous weather and a looming deadline, our MTA team worked around-the-clock to restore the safe, reliable service New Yorkers count on," Hochul said in a statement. "Hundreds of thousands of commuters will be able to use Metro-North to commute to work Monday morning because of this extraordinary effort."

Hochul advised commuters to check the MTA website for updated information before traveling.

PHOTOS: Crews work to clear train tracks after weekend mudslide in Westchester County

Amtrak service will largely be restored between Albany and New York City though residual delays of 30 to 45 minutes are possible on Monday, according to an update from the rail agency.

In addition, four Empire Service trains will be canceled: 233, 244, 238, and 235.

Amtrak said passengers with travel questions should call 1-800-USA-RAIL.