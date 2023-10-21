Metro-North, Amtrak service impacted by mudslide in Westchester County

A mudslide in Westchester County is impacting train service north out of New York City on Saturday.

Travel on Metro-North's Hudson Line is delayed with trains only running hourly between Grand Central and Tarrytown, according to the railroad's account on X, formerly Twitter. Service is suspended between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown.

Metro-North is providing limited bus service between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown, but the railroad recommends using Bee-line bus service connecting to the Harlem Line.

Metro-North described the mudslide as "significant" and attributed it to Saturday's rain.

The mudslide is also impacting Amtrak service heading north and west out of New York City. Amtrak service between New York City and Albany is suspended for the rest of Saturday, according to Amtrak. Travel on Amtrak to Boston and Connecticut is not affected.

Some of the trains impacted, include the following Empire Service trains: 233, 238, 241, 244, 253, 259, 260, 280, 281, 283, and 284. Amtrak also canceled Adirondack train 68, Maple Leaf train 64, Ethan Allen Express trains 290 and 291, and Lake Shore Limited trains 48 and 49.

Amtrak is encouraging customers who need to make changes or have questions about their reservations to call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

In a post on X, Gov. Kathy Hochul said no injuries were reported and no one was stranded as a result of the mudslide.

Hochul said the goal is restore service in time for the Monday morning commute.