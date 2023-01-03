Mega Millions Jackpot Booms to $785 Million for Tonight's Drawing: How to Win and More

We all remember how serious things got with that $2 billion Powerball. This Mega Millions jackpot is getting there.

The first Mega drawing of 2023 is Tuesday night, and it's already the sixth-largest jackpot in lottery history, ballooning to an estimated $785 million after no one nailed all the numbers Friday.

That marked 22 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. And the pool will likely continue to rise. (Check past winning numbers here).

One lucky person in Ohio did win $1 million in Friday's drawing, and New York state saw nine players win the third-tier prize of $10,000. Many of us would be more than happy with that, of course.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won on Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn't stepped forward to claim the prize.

So what are your chances? Well, they're not great if you do play -- and they're zero if you don't. But there is a chance.

Someone has to win eventually, even with the miserable jackpot odds of one in 302.6 million. Pro tip: Avoid quick-pick.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

How Do You Play?

Each ticket costs $2 to play. Players also have the option to add a "Megaplier" option to their tickets. That addition costs $1, and can potentially multiply any non-jackpot prize a player wins.

To play, players are asked to pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and to choose one Mega Ball.

Players can either pick their own numbers or can have the machine select numbers for them. Tickets must be purchased one hour or more before the drawing.

How Do You Win Prizes?

There are nine different ways to win prizes in the game.

If you match all five numbers and the Mega Ball, you win the jackpot. The odds of doing so are around 1-in-302 million.

Here are the other eight prize levels. All of these prizes are subject to the “Megaplier,” which can increase the given prize.

Match five numbers: $1 million

Match four numbers and the Mega Ball: $10,000

Match four numbers: $500

Match three numbers and the Mega Ball: $200

Match three numbers: $10

Match two numbers and the Mega Ball: $10

Match one number and the Mega Ball: $4

Match the Mega Ball: $2

When Do Drawings Take Place?

The drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. The deadline for ticket sales is 10:45 p.m. ET.