Meet Kathleen Corradi — NYC's First-Ever ‘Rat Czar'

What to Know New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that Kathleen Corradi was appointed as the Big Apple's first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation (or as New Yorker's refer to the position: "rat czar").

The newly created role will call for Corradi to plan and coordinate across city government agencies, organizations and the private sector strategies to reduce the rat population in the city and tackle a quality-of-life and health challenge.

On Wednesday, the mayor also announced the new Harlem Rat Mitigation Zone and a $3.5 million investment starting in Fiscal Year 2023 to grow and accelerate rodent mitigation work across Harlem.

Rodents beware! There's a new rat czar in town.

“New York City has done a lot recently when it comes to fighting public enemy number one: rats. But it was clear we needed someone solely focused on leading our rat reduction efforts across all five boroughs, and today I’m proud to announce Kathy Corradi as New York City’s first-ever ‘rat czar,’” Adams said in a statement. “Kathy has the knowledge, drive, experience, and energy to send rats packing and create a cleaner more welcoming city for all New Yorkers."

Corradi earned Bachelor of Science in Biology from Eckerd College, and a Master of Science in Urban Sustainability from The City College of New York, according to the mayor's office. She started her career as an elementary teacher in Central Brooklyn and program lead at Brooklyn Botanic Garden. She developed New York City’s Zero Waste Schools program as part of the DOE's Office of Sustainability, the nation’s largest zero waste program that reached over 350,000 students Additionally, Corradi spearheaded the agency's rodent mitigation efforts across nearly 120 public schools that led to 70 percent compliance on the Neighborhood Rodent Reduction taskforce.

Corradi will report to Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack, and will work closely with Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi and Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom, according to the mayor's office.

“Rat mitigation is more than a quality-of-life issue for New Yorkers,” Corradi said in a statement. “Rats are a symptom of systemic issues, including sanitation, health, housing, and economic justice. As the first director of rodent mitigation, I’m excited to bring a science- and systems-based approach to fight rats. New York may be famous for the Pizza Rat, but rats, and the conditions that help them thrive will no longer be tolerated — no more dirty curbs, unmanaged spaces, or brazen burrowing. I’m honored to lead this work, grateful to Mayor Adams for this opportunity, and look forward to sending the rats packing.”

"Beginning with this $3.5 million investment toward rodent mitigation in Harlem, Kathy will take the lead on our multi-agency effort to test new mitigation techniques, expand outreach and education efforts, and increase maintenance and remediation work. The rats are going to hate Kathy, but we’re excited to have her leading this important effort," Adams said.

The Harlem Rat Mitigation Zone

The Harlem Rat Mitigation Zone launch will cover Community Boards, 9, 10, and 11, and which includes 28 NYCHA properties, 73 NYC Parks locations, nearly 70 public schools, and over 10,000 private properties. DOHMH, NYC Parks, NYCHA, and DOE will receive the $3.5 million funding for rat mitigation work in Harlem and to test new and emerging technologies to fight rats.

As part of this work in Harlem, private properties will be inspected twice annually for rat-related violations, and issued violations accordingly. City locations will be inspected monthly.