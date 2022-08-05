Medical Episode Triggered MTA Bus Crash Into Subway Pillar, Injuring 13: Cops

A medical episode was to blame for an MTA bus crash in the Bronx that sent more than a dozen people to hospitals a day ago, authorities said Friday.

The 44-year-old woman who had been driving the bus when it slammed into an elevated subway track pillar at Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday was the person who had the issue, officials said.

It's not clear exactly what happened, but transit officials say the bus veered left into the northbound lane, striking a support column for the elevated train track. The driver was the only one of the 13 people hurt to be critically injured. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene.

There was no immediate update on her condition Friday, but investigators do expect her to survive. The injuries to the passengers on the bus were said to be minor.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials have not identified the MTA bus driver but said at a Thursday news briefing that she had been with the MTA since 2008. The woman passed her biannual physical exam and was determined fit for duty six months ago, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.