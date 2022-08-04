MTA

MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, 13 Hurt: Officials

One of the 13 injured was said to be in critical condition. Here's what we know so far

More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say.

The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.

Details on the critically injured person weren't immediately made available. The other 12 people who were hurt were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

