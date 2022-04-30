Mayor Eric Adams Holds Weekend Crime Prevention Meeting With NYPD Brass

Mayor Eric Adams scheduled a rare weekend meeting with top NYPD leadership Saturday to discuss crime strategies in the wake of citywide violence.

NYPD commanders are expected at One Police Plaza to take questions from the mayor on topics that include crime stats and homeless encampments.

Top precinct, transit and housing commanders will discuss crime reduction strategies in the wake of additional high-profile shootings this past week.

Two students were wounded when gunfire erupted on a Queens street Wednesday, apparent innocent bystanders caught in the fray. Among them, a 14-year-old girl shot in the neck, now paralyzed.

A broad daylight shooting late Friday morning claimed the life of a man in the East Village, gunned down on East 4th Street near Avenue C. No arrests have been made.

"New Yorkers have a right to be angry, a right to expect more, to feel safe, to be safe, to know that your city is looking out for you, your family and those in need," Adams said earlier this week in his first 100 days as mayor speech.