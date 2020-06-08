Mayor de Blasio’s Staffers Join Protest Following Inexplicit Promises to Reform NYPD

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio ended NYC's curfew early and promised changes to the NYPD after over a week of protests in the city and around the country

Tens of thousands have marched through streets and crowded parks since protests began and they're expected to continue to show up

Hundreds of current and former staff of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will join protesters Monday in demanding immediate police reform as the mayor proposed policy changes to the NYPD following more than a week of citywide protests.

De Blasio's four-point plan to reform the largest police department in the U.S. includes redistributing NYPD funding to youth and social services, reforming 50-a to increase transparency of police discipline, shifting enforcement of street vendors away from police, and focusing on hiring community ambassadors into the senior level of the NYPD. But protesters say the mayor's plan is vague and doesn't mean their demands.

While the mayor said details on the proposed policy changes would be worked out in the budget process in the coming weeks, protesters who took to the streets after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody will continue to show up despite the threat of coronavirus.

"Despite these symbolic gestures and platitudes, his own words contradict his calls for reform. The Mayor’s minimization of the NYPD’s handling of this current crisis is an insult to New Yorkers who continue to experience violence at the hands of the NYPD," city workers who plan to protest at City Hall Monday morning said in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlines four key points of NYPD reform.

At his briefing on Sunday, de Blasio thanked protesters who he said were predominantly peaceful five days in a row.

"Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," de Blasio tweeted, announcing that the city's curfew scheduled to end 5 a.m. Monday was lifted a day early as NYC enters Phase I of reopening since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In New York City, it takes too long for there to be accountability for officer’s who do the wrong thing," de Blasio said, emphasizing each investigation will follow the facts.

Peaceful protests continued Sunday with thousands of protesters, most of them wearing masks, walking through Manhattan chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd.”

Police at multiple protests in Brooklyn on Sunday were not wearing riot masks, which had been standard at protests for the past week. Some officers posed for photos with vest-wearing bikers, and barricades at the Trump hotel at Columbus Circle were moved for protesters and replaced when they passed through the area.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched all day Saturday, with hundreds still in the streets of Brooklyn and Manhattan well past curfew. One group of protesters walked onto the FDR Drive after the 8 p.m. curfew, momentarily shutting down lanes of traffic.

Angry guy drove into #BlackLivesMattters protest at Brooklyn & St Johns pic.twitter.com/CROylv9X80 — Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein (@msrbklyn) June 7, 2020

Police officers arrested a driver for allegedly striking protesters around 10:30 p.m. in Brooklyn. They say a person was taken into custody after reports the driver struck a 24-year-old bicyclist near Brooklyn Avenue and St. John's Place.

The person struck and injured in the assault was transported to a nearby hospital but is expected to be OK, officials said. According to police, the driver moved onto a sidewalk to avoid protesters kneeling in the street but still encountered a handful who attempted to stop him, and that's when the cyclist was struck and suffered an ankle injury.

The driver, 44-year-old Jacob Leiper, faces charges of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident. Contact information for Leiper's legal representation was not immediately available.

Almost every day since the start of protests in New York City, up to a dozen protests and rallies have taken over the city concurrently, as was the case again Saturday. By 7 p.m. groups were spotted in almost every corner of the city, in Central Park, walking along the West Side Highway, marching across the Brooklyn Bridge and gathered around Barclays Center.

More than 10,000 people were marching in a group at 5:30 p.m. that stretched from the Brooklyn side of the Brooklyn Bridge, across the bridge, past City Hall and up onto Canal Street.

The protest right now in #Brooklyn is EASILY the biggest crowd I’ve seen all week. They walked past our crew for more than 30 min straight without any gaps in the group. I can’t even begin to estimate the size. A mile? More? It’s massive. #NewYorkProtests @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/Myd9wBrIPy — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) June 6, 2020

One of the largest contingent of marchers since the start of protests last week moving through downtown Brooklyn after an afternoon storm that packed strong wind gusts and rain. The crowd took around 30 minutes to pass.

The looting that occurred on Sunday and Monday has almost entirely stopped, but late-night bouts of violence continue when police enforce the city's 8 p.m. curfew. Since the first night of Mayor Bill de Blasio's curfew, widespread reports of violent arrests and altercations between officers and protesters have been documented.

De Blasio had said he wouldn't remove New York City's nightly curfew before Monday morning despite pleas from protesters and city council members.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. previously said his office will not prosecute protesters arrested for unlawful assembly or disorderly conduct. Vance said his office must "enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime."

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the district attorney’s office said its policy is “designed to minimize unnecessary interactions with the criminal justice system, reduce disparities and collateral consequences in low-level offense prosecutions.” The DA said anyone with evidence of violence against officers or property will be charged appropriately.