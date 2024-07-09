Mayor Adams to attend Biden virtual meeting with Democratic mayors on Tuesday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be among a group of Democratic mayors meeting virtually with President Joe Biden Tuesday as he works to build support as his party's presumptive nominee ahead of its convention next month.

The need to coalesce support around the president comes after his performance at the June 27 presidential debate, which brought concerns about his age and health to the forefront.

"I'm going to be on the call," Adams said.

The mayor said he wants to hear what's needed to support the president.

"During campaigns - of a person who has been in a few campaigns - you do not dictate to candidates and their teams. You say to them, 'I'm here to help, give me my marching orders,'" the mayor said Tuesday at a press availability. "I'm just a soldier and whatever is asked of me, I'm going to do that."

Adams said he is focused on running New York City and did not weigh in Tuesday on if the president should stay on the ticket.

"The president will make the determination on what he's doing," Adams said. "He's the president of the United States and I respect that. He'll make the determination of what he's going to do. And so I think that if we're going to be Democrats, then we have a Democratic leader. I respect the process, let the process play out. I've got enough stuff going on right here in the Big Apple, the biggest city on the globe and the most important city. That's my focus. My focus is right here."

At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Friday, President Joe Biden responded to speculation that he might drop out of the presidential race.