Massive Resort Proposed Miles Inland From Jersey Shore

In a few years, travelers to New Jersey could have a new luxury vacation destination miles in-land from the iconic shoreline.

NBC10's Ted Greenberg recently caught up with John Connors, the project's developer and CEO of Brickstone Realty, to break down his vision for, what he's calling, Clermont Lodge and why he thinks the Garden State is ready for an in-land vacation destination.

"Everybody knows about the beach," Connors told NBC10. "That's not a secret. But, Cape May County is so much more than that. And, you know, we have lots of friends that come visit, and, you know, they're beachgoers. But, they are also bikers, and burger and beer lovers, and wine tasting aficionados. And all of those things you can do in abundance in Cape May County."

According to a proposal submitted to Dennis Township, the 120-unit "first class" resort would be developed on 30-acres of "wooded and undeveloped" land near where Route 83 meets Route 9.

Connors said that the project is expected to cost about $65 million to develop and would include 56-guest rooms in a three-story main lodge.

There's also room for 40 one- and two-bedroom bungalows, 24 individual cabins, a tavern and other amenities.

The project is described in zoning documents as "a woodland escape for mind, body and spirit. A sustainable connection to nature" -- and walking trails are proposed throughout the property "in an effort to connect patrons and guests to the site's natural features."

"I think this site is extraordinary," Connors said.

Connors said there are a number of issues that they will need to tackle before any construction could begin.

He doesn't expect to get shovels in the ground until next year at the earliest with a goal of opening sometime in 2026.

