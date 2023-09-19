Masked thief sentenced for $800K NYC jewelry store heist using bear spray and hammers

What to Know An armed robber who used a hammer and bear spray as part of an $800,000 heist at a Bronx jewelry store was sentenced for his role in the theft, according to prosecutors.

An armed robber who used a hammer and bear spray as part of an $800,000 heist at a Bronx jewelry store was sentenced for his role in the theft, according to prosecutors.

Pablo Valenzuela was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison for the Aug. 2022 robbery at the jewelry store on East Fordham Road near Elm Street, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. Valenzuela, 33, previously pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery.

The armed robbery was carried out by Valenzuela and at least five others, according to the criminal complaint. Wearing a ski mask, Valenzuela went into the store and doused the employees with a can of bear spray, blinding them temporarily. Video showed the panic after employees inside the store struggled to see and breathe, and horrified witnesses rushed to give them water.

As customers, including young children, ran out of the shop, five other masked robbers made their way inside, smashing the glass displays with hammers. At least one of the robbers took out a gun, according to prosecutors.

“People were coughing and covering their eyes because most of the people who got sprayed were inside the store," said witness Nicholas Lassi. "They were messed up pretty bad. Eyes were puffed up seemed like they got sprayed head-on, in the face. It’s crazy.”

By the time the theft was over, Valenzuela and the others took $800,000 in merchandise. As they left, Valenzuela hit more witnesses with bear spray, many of whom were rushed to the hospital, prosecutors said. Some took off on foot, while others hopped in cars and mopeds.

"The defendant committed a violent armed robbery of a Bronx jewelry store and injured innocent employees and bystanders by spraying a can of extremely hazardous bear spray directly into their faces," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams. "Violent criminals who commit firearms offenses and terrorize hardworking New Yorkers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

A co-defendant, Aaron Miller, also pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 1.

