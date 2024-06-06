Maripily Rivera will appear in National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC this Sunday

The iconic National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to the Big Apple this weekend, and with it comes one of the most beloved celebrities in Latin media at the moment.

Maripily Rivera, affectionately known as the "Huracán Boricua," will join the group of honorees at the parade.

The Puerto Rican actress and model arrives in New York after winning the fourth season of the successful Telemundo show, ”La Casa de los Famosos,” thanks to winning over the viewers and earning their votes.

With more than 25 years in the art world, she has participated in many successful reality shows and television productions.

When is the parade and where is it

The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. and stretches along the iconic stretch of Manhattan's Fifth Avenue between 44th and 79th Streets. This year's parade celebration is dedicated to the municipality of San Germán, Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican communities of Hawaii. Affectionately known as “The City of the Lomas” and founded in 1511, San Germán is the second-oldest municipality in Puerto Rico and one of its first Spanish settlements.

The parade will feature several of your favorite Telemundo 47 reporters and will be broadcast on our sister station's website.

For more details on the event, click here.