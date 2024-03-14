Manhattan woman raped by man who broke into her apartment, police say

The NYPD is looking for a 32-year-old man they allege forced his way into a woman's Manhattan apartment over the weekend and raped her, authorities say.

Investigators identified the suspect as Taylor Quamae, though didn't immediately say how he was known to police.

According to officials, Quamae allegedly broke into the victim's East Harlem home shortly before dawn Sunday and forced her to have sex. He ran off afterward.

The victim is expected to be physically OK.

Police released surveillance images of Quamae (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.