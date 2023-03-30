missing

Teen Tourist Reported Missing After Getting Separated From Family at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The nonverbal teenager, who has autism, got separated from his family in midtown Manhattan; he responds to the nickname 'Red.' Here's what else we know

By NBC New York Staff

conor lian missing tourist
Handout

A 16-year-old tourist visiting the city from California got separated from his family outside Manhattan's St. Patrick's Cathedral a day ago and has been reported missing, authorities say.

Connor Lian is said to be nonverbal and has autism, which compounds his family's concern.

According to the NYPD, Lian somehow got separated from his family near the iconic Fifth Avenue cathedral around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Lian was last seen wearing a gray puffer coat with a blue water bottle in one of the pockets, a black long-sleeved shirt and brown shoes. He had a tan golf hat with a "121st U.S. Open - Torrey Pines" logo with a picture of a tree on the hat.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police say he'll respond to the nickname "Red."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

missingCaliforniaManhattantourismcrime stoppers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us