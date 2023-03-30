Teen Tourist Reported Missing After Getting Separated From Family at St. Patrick's Cathedral

A 16-year-old tourist visiting the city from California got separated from his family outside Manhattan's St. Patrick's Cathedral a day ago and has been reported missing, authorities say.

Connor Lian is said to be nonverbal and has autism, which compounds his family's concern.

According to the NYPD, Lian somehow got separated from his family near the iconic Fifth Avenue cathedral around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Lian was last seen wearing a gray puffer coat with a blue water bottle in one of the pockets, a black long-sleeved shirt and brown shoes. He had a tan golf hat with a "121st U.S. Open - Torrey Pines" logo with a picture of a tree on the hat.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police say he'll respond to the nickname "Red."

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.