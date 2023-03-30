Long Island

Nassau Correctional Officer Accused of Bringing K2-Coated Bible Into Jail: DA

More information on the case is expected to be released later Thursday

By Greg Cergol and Jennifer Millman

It wasn't quite a crime of biblical proportions, but it may have a Long Island man doing penance.

A Nassau County correctional officer with 11 months on the job was arrested after contraband was allegedly found on him during a search when he arrived at the jail in East Meadow, according to the district attorney's office.

Seized in that search was a Bible, its pages coated with K2, which is a synthetic version of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, prosecutors said. A cellphone, which isn't permitted inside, was also seized.

It wasn't immediately clear what the officer, identified by prosecutors as Javel Welch, intended to do with the Bible, nor were the specific charges against him known. Those are expected to be revealed at an arraignment later Thursday.

No information on a possible attorney for Welch was immediately available.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office had no immediate comment on the arrest.

