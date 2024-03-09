Manhattan

Woman's feet amputated after boyfriend shoves her in front of NYC train: Police

By Myles Miller

A man enters the subway at Fulton Street. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A 29-year-old woman had both of her feet amputated on Saturday after she was pushed onto Manhattan subway tracks and struck by a train, according to police officials.

The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly arguing on the platform of a Financial District station around 10:30 a.m. when things escalated and he shoved her onto the tracks, police sources said.

Police said she was thrown onto the southbound tracks of the Fulton Street station as a 3 train approached. The woman was then struck by the train.

Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. Sources said the woman lost both of her feet as a result of the train strike.

The perpetrator, meanwhile, fled the station wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark colored jacket. Police have been canvassing the area for video evidence.

Train service was significantly impacted for several hours as police investigation the incident. The MTA said 3 trains were running again between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a brief suspension. Lingering delays were expected.

