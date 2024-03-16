2 bystanders shot in Tompkins Square Park after nearby fight breaks out: NYPD

Two people spending a sunny afternoon in a Manhattan park were struck by bullets Saturday when a nearby argument escalated to gunfire, according to police.

Part of Tompkins Square Park was closed down for the afternoon as police investigated the double shooting that disrupted an otherwise pleasant weekend.

Police said the shots were fired from a gunman who was being assaulted by two other people. The rounds he fired apparently missed his intended targets and struck the bystanders instead.

A man in his late 20s and woman in her early 50s were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The gunman, police said, fled west on East 9th Street wearing a black hoodie.