Manhattan Serial Butt Grabber Wanted in 6 Assaults Last Week

Cops are urgently hunting a man who they say has been coming up to women across Manhattan over the last week and grabbing their backsides before fleeing.

The man is described as an adult, about 180 pounds, 6' tall, with a large build, who has brown eyes, is bald, and has a salt and pepper beard.

The NYPD said the six assaults were:

July 20 at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of 8th Street and Fifth Avenue

July 20 at 3 p.m. at the corner of Greenwich Avenue and Avenue of the Americas

July 21 at 12:50 p.m. in the 200 block of East 12th Street

July 21 at 12:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 12th Street

July 21 at 1 p.m. at the corner of East 12th Street and Third Avenue

July 21 at 1:50 p.m. at the corner of 28th Street and Seventh Avenue

None of the victims were reported to be seriously physically injured by the gropes.

Cops say the suspect was last seen on surveillance cameras exiting the subway just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at 28th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), or submit online via the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.