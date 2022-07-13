23-Year-Old Woman Shoved Into Manhattan Apartment in Rape Attempt: NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shoved a 23-year-old woman into her Manhattan apartment and tried to rape her over the weekend, authorities say.

The attacker approached the woman in her apartment building, near 11th Street and Third Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. He then pushed her into her apartment and tried to rape her before running off with her wallet, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Authorities shared surveillance footage of the attacker (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.