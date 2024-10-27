Madison Square Garden

Who is speaking at the Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden? Here's the speaker list

Sen. JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk and Rudy Giuliani are among the expected speakers Sunday at Madison Square Garden

By NBC New York Staff

Donald Trump's campaign released a list of speakers and performers for his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In addition to his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, some of the speakers for the Sunday rally include: Speaker Mike Johnson, Elon Musk, Rudy Giuliani and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Doors for the rally open at 12 p.m. with the program expected to begin at 5 p.m.

Here is the list of speakers provided by the Trump campaign (in the order provided):

  • Sen. JD Vance
  • Speaker Mike Johnson
  • Rep. Elise Stefanik
  • Rep. Byron Donalds
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Rudy Giuliani
  • Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Lara Trump
  • Eric Trump
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Elon Musk
  • Dan Scavino
  • Stephen Miller
  • Dana White
  • Tucker Carlson
  • Brooke Rollins
  • Steve Witkoff
  • Howard Lutnick
  • Grant Cardone
  • Sergio Gor 
  • Michael Harris Jr.
  • Tiffany Justice
  • Lee Greenwood
  • Christopher Macchio
  • Mary Millben
  • Sid Rosenberg
  • Kill Tony
  • Scott Lobaido
  • David Rem
