What time is the Trump rally at MSG? Here's when doors open

Former President Donald Trump will take the stage at Madison Square Garden late Sunday afternoon for a campaign rally.

NJ Transit was warning customers of the possibility of large crowds in the Penn Station area from 10 a.m. until around 10 p.m. Sunday.

What time do doors open at Madison Square Garden?

Doors for the Donald Trump campaign rally at MSG open at 12 p.m.

What time does Trump speak on Sunday at MSG?

The exact time Trump is expected to speak Sunday isn't clear but the official rally program gets underway at approximately 5 p.m., according to the campaign.

Are tickets required for the event?

Tickets are required and were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.