Donald Trump

What time is the Trump rally at MSG? Here's when doors open

The campaign rally has been anticipated since Trump first teased the possibility back in April

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump will take the stage at Madison Square Garden late Sunday afternoon for a campaign rally.

NJ Transit was warning customers of the possibility of large crowds in the Penn Station area from 10 a.m. until around 10 p.m. Sunday.

What time do doors open at Madison Square Garden?

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Doors for the Donald Trump campaign rally at MSG open at 12 p.m.

What time does Trump speak on Sunday at MSG?

The exact time Trump is expected to speak Sunday isn't clear but the official rally program gets underway at approximately 5 p.m., according to the campaign.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Are tickets required for the event?

Local

Madison Square Garden 3 hours ago

Here's what to know about road closures around the Donald Trump MSG rally

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump veers away from swing states for his Madison Square Garden moment

Tickets are required and were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpMadison Square Garden
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us