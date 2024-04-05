Manhattan

6th woman sucker-punched in broad daylight in Manhattan

Multiple women have reported being punched in the face while walking in Manhattan in recent weeks, though the NYPD has not said the cases are related

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are looking for yet another man who randomly punched a woman in the face in Manhattan, this time in Union Square, as the hunt others in a string of similar unprovoked attacks in recent weeks.

This case, which was reported by police Thursday but happened March 20, marks at least the sixth such attack since that date. Earlier this week, the NYPD reported there had been another unprovoked punch that same day in Chelsea. The NYPD isn't calling the attack series a trend and won't say if either March 20 punch is linked to the other incidents.

In that case, a 33-year-old woman was walking along Union Square East around 4:30 p.m. when a stranger approached from behind and punched her in the face. He then fled north on Park Avenue. The woman refused medical attention for minor injuries at the scene.

Earlier that morning, a 23-year-old woman was punched in the face in Chelsea. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a nose injury.

The other stories have been similar -- all women, mostly in their 20s, attacked in broad daylight by a man who delivers a sucker-punch to the face. The NYPD says it has arrested three people in the various cases so far.

With others still out there, and attacks still happening, the borough is on edge.

"It’s so difficult to live in New York City right now," said Reina Rodriguez in Chelsea. "Personally, I am afraid to be in the streets."

The violence is part of a 10% increase in misdemeanor assaults in the city year over year, according to NYPD statistics.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

