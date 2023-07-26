Manhattan crane collapse photos show damages from 16 tons of materials

A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a nearby building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the collapse, but no one died, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” the Democrat said at a news conference, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

