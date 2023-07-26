Manhattan crane collapse photos show damages from 16 tons of materials

A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, causing its long arm to snap off, smash against a nearby building and plummet to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.

Four people suffered minor injuries in the collapse, but no one died, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

“As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse,” the Democrat said at a news conference, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

See the damages below:

This bird's-eye-view photo provided by the FDNY shows damages after the partial crane collapse on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
This photo provided by the FDNY shows debris from the partial crane collapse on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Bystander Robert Elias took this image from below the crane shortly after it caught on fire.
Tourists staying at the Yotel in Hell’s Kitchen say debris from Wednesday morning’s partial crane collapse landed on their balcony.
Tourists staying at the Yotel in Hell’s Kitchen say debris from Wednesday morning’s partial crane collapse landed on their balcony.
Images from Chopper 4 show firefighters attempting to put out the fire that started on the crane that was 45-stories high.
Images from Chopper 4 show firefighters attempting to put out the fire that started on the crane that was 45-stories high.
A worker looks up at the scene of a construction crane fire and collapse in New York, on July 26, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
The mayor's office posted this photo of FDNY units operating at the scene of the crane collapse.
