Manhattan Bodega Murderer Wanted in 3 Other Holdups in Brooklyn, Bronx: What to Know

The coverall-wearing masked man who killed a beloved Manhattan bodega clerk with a gunshot to the head during an attempted robbery Friday night held up another deli in another borough less than a half-hour later, and police said Monday they think he is behind at least two other robberies in Brooklyn in the last two weeks.

Authorities didn't identify the 67-year-old victim in Friday's "horrific murder," but described him as a fixture of the community. A witness who had been in the store around 11:30 p.m. that night and escaped the terrifying scene told police the gunman walked in wearing a full ensemble -- the kind of white outfit you'd see a painter wear on the job -- and a dark mask to conceal his face.

The witness said the gunman pointed the weapon at the witness, then ordered the person to lay down and empty the person's pockets. The suspect then turned his attention to the clerk and started to hit him with the butt of the gun. As that attack was happening, cops say the witness ran out of the deli.

Once outside, the witness reported hearing a shot, according to the NYPD. The clerk was found dead behind the counter with a single bullet to the head. The gunman was seen fleeing the scene on a dark scooter.

Top NYPD officials say that's the same outfit and the same ride that the same man allegedly used in three other robberies, two prior to the deadly Manhattan holdup and then the Bronx one shortly after the Upper East Side slay.

The two crimes that established the pattern happened in Brooklyn. In the first case, on Saturday, Feb. 25, cops say they believe the same gunman walked into the Sunset Bagel Shop on Foster Avenue, removed some amount of money and cellphones and fled the store on a dark scooter. Again he was wearing the dark face mask and painter's coveralls.

Days later, on March 1, he allegedly walked into the Super Deli on Manhattan Avenue -- this time in the late morning -- and he pretended to make a purchase. Then he flashed the gun, announced a robbery and stole cigarettes and cash before riding off on the scooter. The Friday night Bronx deli robbery after the Manhattan shooting was similar to that.

None of the other robberies involved deadly violence -- and the NYPD says it understands how much the shooting -- and the serial robber on the loose -- is rattling the community.

"'We stand in solidarity with thousands of hard-working New Yorkers who earn their living in our neighborhood bodegas," NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban said from the scene of what he called a "horrific murder."

"We are all outraged by this act of violence. Each of us here grew up in this city. We know what the neighborhood bodega means. For some of us, it was like an extension of our living rooms. The clerk behind the counter was like family. It doesn't surprise me that people have left cards, candles and flowers here," Caban said.

"At the height of COVID, these frontline workers delivered for all of us, both big and small. We haven't forgotten that, and we are disgusted that this innocent man was taken in such a cowardly act," he added. "Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and everyone who is grieving this senseless loss."

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.