Man Wigs Out on NYC Turnstiles in Wild Video; Woman Tries to Steer Clear

Police are looking for a man they say damaged multiple OMNY turnstile sensors on seven separate occasions in two Brooklyn subway stations over a two-week period.

According to police, the suspect targeted Borough Hall and Court Street stations for his mischief, brandishing some sort of unknown object and hitting multiple OMNY turnstile sensors with it. He entered those stations at least seven different times between May 31 and June 14, this past Monday, bent on destruction, cops say.

Wild surveillance video (above) shows the white-masked suspect ferociously beating down on the sensors with what appears to be a hammer or tool of some sort as an anxious straphanger tries to steer clear of his rage.

No injuries were reported in any of the cases. The man fled the stations on foot after each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.